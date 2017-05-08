Ride Of The Week: 1968 Ford Mustang Sprint



The Mustang Sprint package is not well known. It included nearly all GT features except heavy-duty suspension. A Sprint ordered with the right engine however, was a pretty sexy car with extra good looks and a dose of high performance.

The Sprint became springtime tradition. The first were six-cylinder models introduced in spring 1966. The Sprint 200 option added a body-side tape stripe, chrome air cleaner with a “Sprint 200” decal, wire wheel covers and a console.

In spring 1967, the Sports Sprint arrived with special pastel colors, a louvered hood, wheel covers, rocker panel moldings and a chrome air cleaner lid. Offered on hardtops and convertibles only, the ’67 Sports Sprint sold well.



Ford upped the ante for the ’68 Sprint by offering two packages. Sprint A was available for sixes and V8s with C-stripes, wheel lip moldings, full wheel covers and a pop-open gas cap. Sprint B was for V8s only. It included components from Package A, but added Styled Steel wheels and lights. Sprint Bs didn’t have GT emblems, but they were often identified as “Sprint GT” models, a confusing situation that continues to this day.

Mike Casey, of Green Bay, WI, purchased a new ’68 Sprint B with his mother since he was too young to register a car at the time. His mother’s name went on the registration. The original window sticker is in Mike’s documentation for the car. A ’68 Mustang Hardtop sold for $2,600 and a base 289-cid two-barrel V8 was $105. The 302 four-barrel V8 in Casey’s car was another extra.



The Sprint option was $110 and included C stripes, wheel lip moldings, Argent styled wheels, E70x14 WSW wide oval tires, a pop-open gas cap and GT fog lamps. Casey added an accent stripe ($14), a black vinyl roof ($75), Select Shift Cruise-O-Matic ($200) and power steering ($65).

Mike picked out the Mustang and expected to be driving it since the U.S, Army turned him down for active duty. However, the Army changed its mind. Mike went into the Army and his mother drove the Mustang one mile to church and one mile to the grocery store. That’s basically how it was driven by her and part of why it has only 122,000 miles 49 years later.



Mike returned and did eventually start driving the car. The car’s 302 was professionally rebuilt about 18,000 miles ago. It is the original motor in the car, not a crate engine. The carburetor system has been redone. According to Casey, it is a unique carburetor used primarily on Shelby GT350s. The transmission was also rebuilt, which Mike has invoices for.

Mike estimates that 30 to 40 percent of the original factory paint may have been redone. The body sides were touched up because of parking lot door dings. There was no rust. The C stripes were replaced with repros. The upholstery for the front bucket seats was obtained through Ford and professionally installed by a company that redid vans. The back seat is original. The carpets, dash pad, sun visors and headliner are original. The whole interior is in fantastic shape. The car has a Philco AM radio. A lace-on cover gives a better grip on the steering wheel, which is in good shape underneath. The black textured vinyl roof is original. Inside Mike’s garage are the original wheels, hubcaps and trim rings, the original valve covers, the original black air cleaner and the original distributor.

The car is used sparingly during the summer when Mike and his wife take rides. Their son likes the car and it has been promised to be passed down to him someday.

Article courtesy Speedville.