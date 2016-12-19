Known as one of the premier custom car shows in the nation, the annual Cavalcade of Customs hosted by Federated Auto Parts and KOI Auto Parts has also become one the country’s best training expos. The 57th Cavalcade is scheduled for Jan. 6-8 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will feature over 75 training courses, including special presentations from Audio Video Innovations (AVI).

“Every year we add new features to our training offerings. Now that we are part of the Automotive Parts Services Group, we are fortunate to have the great folks from AVI make some very informative presentations on behalf of The Group Training Academy,” said Dave Wesselman, president of KOI. “During the weekend, we expect to have over 1,000 service technicians, shop owners, students and KOI employees participate in these informative training classes.”

As part of the training expo, nearly 60 Federated and KOI vendor partners will participate in the booth show, displaying products and answering questions for attendees. Training for service technicians and body shop personnel will be available as well as courses for shop owners and decision makers. AVI will present a three-hour version of its well-received class entitled “Who Killed Dr. Stoichiometric: The Trial” and will conduct a shop owner seminar on employee acquisition, training and retention.

On Jan. 6, KOI will host its annual Student Day. Approximately 250 students from local high schools, adult education programs and colleges will have the opportunity to attend a morning session where they will hear testimonial presentations from successful auto care industry professionals. The balance of the day will be spent at the car show before it opens to the public.

“In addition to showcasing some of the coolest custom cars in the country, Dave Wesselman and the KOI team have established the Cavalcade of Customs as one of the most innovative industry training events in the country,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “We want to extend a big ‘thank you’ to our valued supplier partners who support this exciting event. Their participation in the training expo and Student Day is greatly appreciated by all involved.”