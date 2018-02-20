AASP-MN Offering Scholarships To Minnesota Students

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) will be awarding scholarships to select students enrolled in post-secondary automotive (mechanical or collision) programs. Applications are due no later than March 31, 2018.

Scholarship awards will be $1,000 per student and can be applied towards tuition or tool purchases. Recipients must be entering their first or second year of a two-year NATEF-certified automotive program in the fall of 2018. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need and written recommendations.

Applications can be downloaded and submitted online at automotivescholarships.com/AASP-MN. By completing applications online, students have the opportunity to compete for several different awards, including those offered by the Global Automotive Aftermarket Symposium Scholarship Committee and over 40 other automotive aftermarket organizations and companies. Specific requirements for each organization’s awards can be found at automotivescholarships.com.