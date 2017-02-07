Accelerating An Automotive Career Path

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students in the automotive technology program at Sartell High School in Sartell, MN, are building a car to enter in the Supermileage competition.

From Vicki Ikeogu’s article on the SCTimes website:

Abby Veitch may be small in stature, but the 17-year-old Sartell High School junior has a major role to play in her automotive class.

Come May, Veitch and her 17 classmates will be traveling to Brainerd International Raceway for the school’s first Supermileage competition with a car they will have spent a majority of the school year building.

“I took the auto basics class last year,” Veitch said. “And I am really into cars and want to work with my hands.”

