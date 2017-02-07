Career/Sartell High School
Accelerating An Automotive Career Path

Students in the automotive technology program at Sartell High School in Sartell, MN, are building a car to enter in the Supermileage competition.

From Vicki Ikeogu’s article on the SCTimes website:

Abby Veitch may be small in stature, but the 17-year-old Sartell High School junior has a major role to play in her automotive class.

Come May, Veitch and her 17 classmates will be traveling to Brainerd International Raceway for the school’s first Supermileage competition with a car they will have spent a majority of the school year building.

“I took the auto basics class last year,” Veitch said. “And I am really into cars and want to work with my hands.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the automotive technology program at Sartell High School on the SCTimes website.

