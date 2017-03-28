Career/Electric Vehicles
ago

ACIT Students Receive Electric Vehicle Service Training

Students at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology received training on how to safely service a Chevy Volt.

From an article on the Shore News Today website:

Automotive instructors and students at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology took part in a training program for hybrid car mechanics March 22.

Two Camden County College professors, Chris Gallo and Tony Iannuzzi, visited ACIT and brought with them a 2015 Chevy Volt for a demonstration about service and safety.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Atlantic County Institute of Technology automotive program on the Shore News Today website.

