ACIT Students Receive Electric Vehicle Service Training

Students at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology received training on how to safely service a Chevy Volt.

Automotive instructors and students at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology took part in a training program for hybrid car mechanics March 22.

Two Camden County College professors, Chris Gallo and Tony Iannuzzi, visited ACIT and brought with them a 2015 Chevy Volt for a demonstration about service and safety.

