ACIT Students Receive Electric Vehicle Service Training
Students at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology received training on how to safely service a Chevy Volt.
From an article on the Shore News Today website:
Automotive instructors and students at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology took part in a training program for hybrid car mechanics March 22.
Two Camden County College professors, Chris Gallo and Tony Iannuzzi, visited ACIT and brought with them a 2015 Chevy Volt for a demonstration about service and safety.
