Aeromotive, manufacturer of high-performance fuel delivery components for the automotive aftermarket located in Lenexa, Kansas, has announced that the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow (HROT) Qualifier, one of 15 scheduled for this national competition, will be held at the company’s annual open house on May 13. The event begins at 8:40 a.m. with the HROT Qualifier commencing at 9 a.m. at the company’s headquarters.

The Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Qualifier pits seven high school auto tech class teams from Oklahoma, Colorado and Missouri against one another, working in timed trials to tear down and correctly reassemble a 350-cubic-inch Chevy engine. The teams with the quickest recorded time and points will proceed to the national championship for a chance to compete for the title and scholarship funds. At a time when there is a skills gap for the automotive trades, this event has proven to grow enthusiasm and enrollment in auto tech classes and to help students develop skills that will be used in the workplace, in addition to providing scholarship, internship and mentorship opportunities for students.

Aeromotive’s Open House and car show will be in progress all day during the HROT competition. The open house will feature a car show as well as a display of motorcycles and race cars, and attendees can take turn playing an onsite Christmas Tree race game. Throughout the day, Aeromotive will conduct company tours and provide the opportunity to get technical advice from the specialists at Aeromotive. A free lunch will be provided.

A live feed of the open house and HROT event will be available courtesy of Wes Buck, editor-in-chief of Drag Illustrated and Street Race Magazine. Steve Gardner, director of Heartland Park in Topeka, also is scheduled to make announcements about new plans for the Menards Nationals.

More details about the event can be found here.