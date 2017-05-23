Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Aeromotive, manufacturer of high performance fuel delivery systems and components for the automotive, marine and powersports aftermarket, celebrated the company’s 23rd anniversary recently with an open house, car show, cruise-in and the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow (HROT) Qualifier. The event was attended by a number of state and city dignitaries, local automotive enthusiasts, area businesses, car clubs and media at the company’s headquarters in Lenexa, KS. The all-day event started at 8:00 a.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m. with the announcement of HROT qualifying times announced at 4 p.m.

Steve Matusek, president and founder of Aeromotive, says, “In 23 years we’ve reached a lot of milestones, including most recently our announced partnership with Waterman Racing that brought our number of employees to 23 and added two additional locations – Charlotte, NC and Indianapolis, IN. Every year we continue to grow, become more efficient, and build on our passion for developing solutions for fuel delivery for racing and high performance. This does not happen in a vacuum. We are successful because we have the highest standards and a staff of people that love what they do.”

The open house launched the first-ever Aeromotive sponsored Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Qualifier featuring 12 teams from Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. Seven teams qualified for the National Dual Championship playoffs from this event and are listed in descending order by their recorded time below:

Tulsa Tech Center #1, Broken Arrow, OK – Time: 19:28 Eastern Oklahoma County Tech Center, Choctow, OK, Team #1 – Time: 19:51 Tulsa Tech Center, Tulsa, OK Team #3 – Time: 25:22 Pontotoc Tech Center #1, Ada, OK – Time: 29:28 Hereford High School #1, Hereford, TX – Time: 30:17 Hereford High School #2 – Time: 30:40 Tulsa Tech Center # 2, Broken Arrow, OK – Time: 32:20

Only eight teams from this year’s 15 scheduled events will proceed to the National Dual Championship to participate for the title and school scholarship funds at the 2017 SEMA and PRI Shows. Currently in the playoff standings, two teams from the Aeromotive Qualifier are in the top eight.