AkzoNobel Creates Technical College Support Program For Vehicle Refinish And Repair

AkzoNobel, a provider of automotive and specialty coatings, is now offering a Technical College Support Program to prepare and strengthen a new generation of collision repair technicians. The training program enables schools to help students develop and deepen paint-related skills to help them maximize quality, productivity and, ultimately, overall body shop profitability.

“The training program is designed to improve the marketability of both technical college collision repair programs and graduating students,” says Tony Mahon, regional business services manager, AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings. “At AkzoNobel, we emphasize the importance of quality, customer care and growing together. Our support can help students achieve a higher level of job placement after completing an auto collision repair and refinishing program.”

The training programs will utilize industry benchmarks and standards to anticipate future needs of the collision repair industry. The programs are balancing hands-on activities and classroom theories in order to provide best-in-class instruction.

AkzoNobel provides training on the following topics:

Color evaluation and selection, including the AkzoNobel digital color process

Paint system and equipment selection

Paint mixing

Paint application techniques

Surface cleaning

Preparation processes

Health and safety review

The Technical College Support Program provides schools with the proper assortment of products needed to meet training goals. Schools can choose from AkzoNobel’s high-quality vehicle refinish paint lines – Sikkens(Autobase Plus Solventborne, Autowave Waterborne), Lesonal (Basecoat SB Solventborne, Basecoat WB Waterborne), Wanda (Wandabase HS Solventborne, Wanda Waterbase Waterborne), Sikkens Autocoat BT(LV650 – fleet and commercial), and U-TECH (U-BASE – fleet urethane system).

The program includes the necessary mixing equipment and products, including the Automatchic color spectrophotometer.

“AkzoNobel is dedicated to promoting current and future vehicle repair technicians by providing superior, innovative training programs. This program provides participants with another credential to use during their job search,” said Mahon.

For more about the Technical College Support Program, visit akzonobel.showpad.com.