Alabama High Schools May Become Training Grounds For Toyota-Mazda Plant

The curriculum in auto technology classes in the Decatur, AL, area will help prepare students to obtain jobs at the Toyota-Mazda plant.

From Deangelo McDaniel’s article on the Decatur Daily website:

A joint venture between Toyota and Mazda that is expected to generate as many as 4,000 jobs may turn Decatur-area schools into training grounds for the plant.

Students who attend the auto technology classes at Brewer High School have been working on Toyota engines for two years, but Morgan County schools, as well as other school districts in the area, said they will alter class offerings once they learn what is required to get jobs at the Toyota-Mazda plant.

The Japanese automakers announced plans Wednesday to open the $1.6 billion manufacturing facility in the Huntsville-annexed Greenbrier part of Limestone County by 2021. It will have the capacity to produce 300,000 vehicles a year. The average salary will be $50,000 a year.

