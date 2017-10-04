ALI’s Updated Lifting It Right Lift Safety Training Now Available In Spanish And On Mobile

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has completely updated its popular Lifting It Right online training course. The interactive course covers safe lifting practices for all types of automotive lifts. For the first time, the course is now offered in English or Spanish.

2017 marks the 30th anniversary of the introduction of Lifting It Right as a simple safety manual in 1987. While the core focus on lift safety is unchanged, the new course is thoroughly modernized, both in content and delivery. The course can be taken online with a computer or mobile device. Most people finish it in an hour or less. At the end, a certificate of completion is stored online for easy access if a shop needs to produce training records.

“ALI and our member companies take our responsibility to technicians, managers, dealers and shop owners very seriously. After all, their safety is riding on our lifts every day,” says R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “We have supported the training of millions of lift operators over the last 30 years — we’ve distributed more than 3 million Lifting It Right manuals alone. By significantly lowering the price of the online course and offering a Spanish version for the first time, we hope to reach even more people.”

In addition to updated technical content, ALI has added professional narrators, real-world scenarios, and all-new 3-D animations to make the program more engaging.

Lifting It Right is available to order from ALI at autolift.org/ali-store/. It is administered by enterprise risk management firm KPA. While the previous version of the course cost $29 per person, it is now available for just $16 for English and $24 for Spanish. Once registered, the trainee can take up to 90 days to successfully complete the program, including an online test.

For more information about ALI and its lift safety initiatives and materials, visit autolift.org or call 607-756-7775. You can also connect with ALI on Facebook at facebook.com/LiftInstitute, on Twitter at twitter.com/LiftInstitute and on YouTube at youtube.com/LiftInstitute.