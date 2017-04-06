Apply For Auto Care Internship Scholarships By May 1

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Applications for the Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarship program are due by May 1. The scholarships provide financial support for students that have secured an internship in the auto care industry.

Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarships are valued up to $2,500 and are intended for those enrolled in internship programs with direct application to the auto care industry and working in fields such as engineering, supply chain management, information technology, finance, sales and marketing, and other business functions. The scholarships help ease the financial burden of temporary relocation for interns traveling more than 100 miles from their permanent address to the internship, including the costs of travel, lodging, utilities and meals during the internship period.

To apply for one of the 22 available Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarships, interns should visit the “Get Started” section of the AutoCareCareers.org website here.

“Auto care industry companies that currently have an internship program should encourage eligible students to apply for an Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarship,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Our industry is always looking to recruit the best and the brightest. This program supports that effort, allowing new talent to gain valuable, real-world industry experience without worrying about the cost of being away from home.”

For information about careers and internships in the auto care industry, visit autocarecareers.org or contact Katy McQuiston at [email protected].