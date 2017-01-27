The Deadline To Apply For Automotive Scholarships Is March 31

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is now accepting applications for automotive scholarships at its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at automotivescholarships.com. The application deadline is March 31.

Interested candidates can view a wide array of scholarship opportunities from more than 30 industry organizations. Hundreds of scholarships are available for students enrolled in college and ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty post-secondary schools. By completing a single application online, students can be considered for multiple scholarships for the 2017-‘18 school year.

New to the scholarship offerings are five $5,000 scholarships from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

“Thanks to the generosity of so many industry organizations and individuals, this will be a record year for scholarships awarded to students planning to enter the automotive industry upon graduation,” said Pete Kornafel, MAAP, a trustee of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We are pleased to have added more scholarship opportunities for the 2017-‘18 school year and encourage interested students to apply today.”

A full list of scholarships is featured on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central home page, and there is a page outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To apply for as many scholarships as possible, applicants should thoroughly read the individual pages to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization.

For more information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and available automotive scholarships, visit UofAFoundation.com.