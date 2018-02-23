Apply Now! SEMA Scholarship Applications Due March 1

Carley Hull was named the editor of Tomorrow’s Tech in 2017 and joined Babcox Media in 2015 as associate editor of Tire Review. Prior to joining Tire Review, Carley interned with the Chautauquan Daily in southwestern New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism and a minor in writing from Kent State University.

Students preparing for careers in the auto or auto-parts industries must apply for the 2018 SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund by March 1. Starting this year, SEMA’s Scholarship Committee is also allowing high-school and part-time students to apply for the scholarship in an effort to reach and support students at an earlier stage.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship program offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators. Scholarships are available in a categories including accounting, sales and marketing, and engineering. Dozens of awards ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 will be given out, with a $5,000 award going to the top student.

“SEMA is dedicated to activating the next-generation automotive workforce by providing financial support and career resources to students enrolled in various high schools, universities, colleges and/or vocational schools in the United States,” said SEMA chairman-elect Tim Martin.

Additionally, the program includes a loan-forgiveness aspect that offers financial awards to employees of SEMA-member companies who are paying off a loan for a completed program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical program within the United States.

To apply for the scholarship, visit sema.org/scholarships. The deadline is March 1, 2018.