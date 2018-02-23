Apply Now! SEMA Scholarship Applications Due March 1
Students preparing for careers in the auto or auto-parts industries must apply for the 2018 SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund by March 1. Starting this year, SEMA’s Scholarship Committee is also allowing high-school and part-time students to apply for the scholarship in an effort to reach and support students at an earlier stage.
The SEMA Memorial Scholarship program offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators. Scholarships are available in a categories including accounting, sales and marketing, and engineering. Dozens of awards ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 will be given out, with a $5,000 award going to the top student.
“SEMA is dedicated to activating the next-generation automotive workforce by providing financial support and career resources to students enrolled in various high schools, universities, colleges and/or vocational schools in the United States,” said SEMA chairman-elect Tim Martin.
Additionally, the program includes a loan-forgiveness aspect that offers financial awards to employees of SEMA-member companies who are paying off a loan for a completed program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical program within the United States.
To apply for the scholarship, visit sema.org/scholarships. The deadline is March 1, 2018.