Arctic Cat Announces Partnership With Tony Stewart Racing



Arctic Cat announced has announced a partnership with Tony Stewart Racing and Donny Schatz that includes primary sponsorship of the TSR No. 15 Arctic Cat Sprint Car. Schatz will compete at more than 90 races from coast to coast in 2017, beginning next week in Florida. In addition, Arctic Cat will also be co-primary sponsor on the TSR No. 14 that Tony Stewart will pilot in more than 50 races.

“We are extremely excited to announce the partnership between Arctic Cat and Tony Stewart Racing,” said Greg Williamson, chief marketing officer at Arctic Cat. “We continue to reinforce Arctic Cat’s commitment to be the best in everything we do, and that is why we have partnered with TSR and Donny Schatz. Donny is not only the best Sprint car racer, but an avid Arctic Cat customer who uses our vehicles for fun and work. He, along with the fans who live and breathe Sprint car racing, are a great fit for our brand. This partnership puts us in ideal environments to showcase the Arctic Cat line of products and introduce everyone to the wide world of Arctic Cat.”

“I’m so excited to be joining the Arctic Cat family,” Schatz said. “We’ve worked extremely hard to be the best and are always striving to find ways to get better. Whether we were working my grandpa’s farm or tackling the snow for fun, Arctic Cat has been a big part of my life and now we get to venture into another chapter together. We’ve got a motivated group of people at TSR ready to attack dirt tracks across the country with a black and green-schemed Arctic Cat Sprint Car. I can’t wait to start this ride.”



“I’ve been involved with racing most of my life and one thing that has been a constant throughout is the importance of relationships,” Stewart said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with and getting to know the people at Arctic Cat over the past decade. To have Arctic Cat continue being part of the All-Stars’ family for the next two years is something I’m really proud of. And I’m honored to see that relationship carry over to our TSR teams and have them aligned with Donny Schatz; it’s a potent combination. I’m excited I get the chance to do some Sprint car racing myself, and having Arctic Cat as part of my ride is an added bonus.”

Both Schatz and Stewart will make their 2017 debut in the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions-sanctioned Bubba Army Winter Nationals at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. The event also kicks off Arctic Cat’s second season as title sponsor of the Sprint car series owned by Stewart.



For more information: www.TonyStewartRacing.com, www.arcticcat.com, and www.donnyschatzmotorsports.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.