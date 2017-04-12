Arnott Motorcycle Air Suspension Ultimate And Smooth Ride Video

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Arnott Motorcycle Air Suspension has announced the release of a new video highlighting the company’s innovative new solutions for motorcycle air suspension: the Ultimate Ride and Smooth Ride lines with TruAIR Technology.

Arnott’s Ultimate Ride and Smooth Ride lines of Motorcycle Air Suspension are completely redesigned for many popular Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Victory and Yamaha motorcycles.

The lines:

— Ultimate Ride: top shelf premium performance, comfort, and quality for the serious rider … starting at $1,399 retail.

— Smooth Ride: a step up from stock shocks for the motorcyclist about town offering height and air spring adjustability at only $599 retail.

Article courtesy Motorcycle & Powersports News.