Arnott Motorcycle Air Suspension Ultimate And Smooth Ride Video
Arnott Motorcycle Air Suspension has announced the release of a new video highlighting the company’s innovative new solutions for motorcycle air suspension: the Ultimate Ride and Smooth Ride lines with TruAIR Technology.
Arnott’s Ultimate Ride and Smooth Ride lines of Motorcycle Air Suspension are completely redesigned for many popular Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Victory and Yamaha motorcycles.
The lines:
— Ultimate Ride: top shelf premium performance, comfort, and quality for the serious rider … starting at $1,399 retail.
— Smooth Ride: a step up from stock shocks for the motorcyclist about town offering height and air spring adjustability at only $599 retail.
Article courtesy Motorcycle & Powersports News.