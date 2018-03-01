ASE Education Foundation And S/P2 Create Automotive Mentoring Program

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The ASE Education Foundation and S/P2 have partnered to develop and distribute The Workplace Mentoring System, a mentoring program for the automotive industry.

The program is designed to help businesses identify and train service personnel to become mentors to students and entry-level employees. This program will be available to the entire industry: automotive service, medium/heavy truck, and collision repair and refinishing.

“Mentoring is an essential component of a successful ‘grow your own’ employee process,” said Trish Serratore, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “S/P2 has created an online mentoring program that focuses on the mentor and the mentee. It also allows the instructor to be involved, to monitor, and to be a resource. We see this opportunity to team up with S/P2 as a way to help the industry grow the next generation of technicians, both in the classroom and in the shop.”

“To provide a complete mentoring system, we knew we had to provide a framework for the tasks shops should use to train and evaluate an entry-level technician,” said Kyle Holt, president of S/P2. “The ASE Education Foundation task lists, formerly known as the NATEF task lists, are used in hundreds of automotive schools, are industry-generated and industry-approved. Working together allowed us to provide a mentoring program with task lists for automotive service, medium/heavy truck, collision repair and refinish, and collision estimators. By teaming up with the ASE Education Foundation, industry can use the same road map that is widely used across education, with the flexibility to customize the task list to fit their facility’s specific needs.”

The two groups are working to fully integrate the ASE Education Foundation tasks into the Workplace Mentoring System and to develop a pricing model for accredited and non-accredited programs and ASE Education Foundation partners.

For more information on the S/P2 Workplace Mentoring System, visit sp2.org.