ASE: Refrigerant Sales Restriction Compounds The Need For Section 609 Credentials

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced that EPA Section 609 credentials will have additional importance heading into the new year. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2018, the EPA will require Section 609 credentials to purchase non-ozone-depleting refrigerants such as R-134a and R-1234yf. This requirement was originally imposed on R-12 and now applies to these newer refrigerants. The requirement for Section 609 credentials applies to sales of refrigerant containers 2 lbs. and larger.

“The EPA requires that service technicians have Section 609 credentials to service motor vehicle air conditioning systems,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “This new requirement when purchasing refrigerants adds even more importance to these credentials.”

Service professionals can satisfy the sales requirement by showing their certificate or wallet card prior to purchase. Refrigerant distributors and wholesalers will need to keep records of refrigerant transactions for three years.

Section 609 credentials can be earned with the EPA-approved ASE Refrigerant Recovery and Recycling Program. ASE recommends that technicians take the program online so they can get their results instantly. The program costs $19 and more details can be found at ase.com/609.

