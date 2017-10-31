Aston Martin Announces A Tom Brady Signature Edition Vanquish S Volante

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



National Football League star, Tom Brady, has collaborated with Aston Martin’s Q by Aston Martin custom service to produce the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’. This version of the Vanquish S is strictly limited to just 12 examples.

Tom Brady said: “It was an easy decision to go with the Vanquish S for the special edition – it is an incredible car to drive and is truly a work of art. Going through the process of curating a unique Aston Martin has been fascinating. We started with a blank canvas and finished with this beautiful car. It’s been great to see it all come to fruition and I’m proud to share a name with it. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!”

The Vanquish S is Aston Martin’s ultimate super GT. Offering 580 hp from its 6.0L naturally-aspirated V12 engine, the Vanquish S shows off sleek aerodynamic contours, beneath which lies a sensational throttle response, fast gearshifts and astonishing suspension performance to create Aston Martin’s most overtly sporting GT production model.



This particular Vanquish S has been created by Aston Martin’s ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’, a new service revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show that invites customers to collaborate personally with Aston Martin’s design team to commission a truly custom sports car.

Brady worked closely on this project with Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman who said: “Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ is the ultimate in custom, in fact it can even go as far as creating an entirely new car. Tom chose the Vanquish S as he recognizes natural athletic performance when he sees it. He has curated a beautiful, tailor-made car that will excite its owners for many years to come.”



The Tom Brady Signature Edition Vanquish S Volante shows off the rich darkness of the Ultramarine Black exterior, complemented by an interior of Dark Knight leather. This ultra-limited run focuses on performance and this can be seen in the extensive use of carbon fiber and other performance materials. Tom has shown that he shares a passion with Aston Martin for meticulous attention to detail, choosing the California Poppy leather paddle shift tips on the One-77 color-keyed steering wheel and each of the 12 cars is a convertible.

Each car bears Tom’s signature on the sill plates and features the ‘TB12’ logo on a fender badge, embossed on the headrests and as a pull tab in the rear of the car, highlighted again in California Poppy.

First examples of the Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’ are due for delivery in quarter one 2018.

Article courtesy Speedville.