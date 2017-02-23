Aston Martin Unveils V8 And V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship set to kick off on March 26, Aston Martin has unveiled its latest additions to the Vantage range; the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions.

These true collectibles have been created by the marque’s in-house personalization service; Q by Aston Martin. Celebrating the two brands’ unique ‘Innovation Partnership’, Aston Martin’s latest global offering takes approval from Red Bull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, with their signatures adorning both sill and inspection plaques.



Available with Aston Martin’s characterful V8 and V12 naturally aspirated power units, both Vantage Red Bull Racing Editions are equipped with a range of distinguishing features for the most devoted Formula 1 enthusiast.

Building on the appeal of the sports-focused Vantage range, the models deliver a blend of eye-catching looks and an engaging and visceral experience for the perfect cruise along the Great Ocean Road, Adelaide Hills or even Melbourne’s Albert Park.

Taking inspiration from Red Bull Racing’s distinctive race livery, owners will be treated to a deep Mariana Blue paint finish as standard. For those wanting a slight twist, gloss Tungsten Silver or satin Mariana Blue exteriors are also optional.



Complementing Aston Martin’s signature paint finish is a race-inspired carbon fiber splitter, diffuser, grille and side strakes. Red infills on the carbon fiber grille and yellow calipers complete the color scheme.

Inside, customers can expect further sporting features, including Red Bull Racing headrest embroidery, carbon fiber trim inlays, diamond-quilting and an alcantara steering wheel complete with 12 o’clock accent stripe.

Customers may opt for their sill and final inspection plaques to be signed by either Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen, providing the ultimate seal of approval and cementing their exclusivity.

Aston Martin President and CEO, Dr. Andy Palmer said, “Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers. With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can’t wait for it to begin.”

Deliveries are set to take place from Q2 2017. For further information including RRP, customers should enquire directly with their local dealership.

Article courtesy Speedville.