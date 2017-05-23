Lifestyle/Aston Martin
ago

Aston Martin And Tom Brady Announce Long-Term Partnership

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Aston Martin And Tom Brady Announce Long-Term Partnership

Seven Teams Qualify For Playoffs At Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Event

Safford Automotive Class 2nd In Pit Crew Challenge

CCC&TI Automotive Systems Technology Program Partnering With Subaru

UGHS Teacher Participates In 'Train-The-Trainer' Event At Gateway

Renault Trezor: An Electric GT Showcases Future Design Cues And Technologies

Jaguar Unveils 2018 F-Type Lineup With Four-Cylinder Engine Option

Wiregrass Automotive Tech Program Receives National Accreditation

Flying Cars: Coming To An Uncongested Area Near You

VIDEO: Why Is Using The OBDII Port For TPMS Relearns More Efficient?


Aston Martin has announced the start of a new long-term partnership with the NFL’s New England Patriots QB, Tom Brady.

In collaboration with Aston Martin’s VP and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, the designer currently responsible for creative direction of the Aston Martin brand and model range, Brady and Reichman will explore their affinity for The Love of Beautiful via a new content series entitled Category of One, premiering later this year.

“Tom is an inspirational leader and athlete who is clearly aligned with our view of Aston Martin,” said Reichman. “His performances on the football field – not just recently but throughout his career – are an inspiration for us all. My team and I are looking forward to this creative collaboration as we continue to roll out Aston Martin’s ‘Second Century’ plan.”

Brady will seek to share visualizations of where he sees beauty in his sporting moments, what he sees as beautiful in life, and what continues to compel him to pursue greatness after five Super Bowl wins and four MVP Awards.


Tom Brady said: “Aston Martin exemplifies dedication to the craft of car making through a meticulous attention to detail. While 104 years of heritage are reflected in each hand-built car, with product from the DB11 to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, this brand is primed to excel for the next 100 years as well.

“As a long-time fan and driver I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company’s history.”

The new partnership will also see Brady curate his own take on a modern day Aston Martin, based on the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S. The process will be documented, with portions being revealed over time, and the Tom Brady-curated Vanquish S will be unveiled this summer.

Brady currently drives the new 2017 Aston Martin DB11, a car that boasts a 600-hp, V12-powered engine.

Article courtesy Speedville.

Show Full Article