Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Vanquish Volante AM37 Edition by Q is a one-of-one model that can’t be seen anywhere else but Aston Martin Reading – part of the H.R. Owen Group – featuring striking Concours Blue paintwork and a unique Q exclusive Semi Aniline leather interior in Chestnut Tan and White Essence.



Commissioned by Aston Martin Lagonda to celebrate the launch of the brand’s partnership with Quintessence Yachts, the AM37 Vanquish Volante was crafted by the most experienced Aston designers and ties in perfectly with the style of the AM37 powerboat.



It features numerous touches that make it a totally unique car, too, including a full Q exclusive interior featuring one-off colors and quilting, Q Conker Saddle carpets with Q exclusive Conker Saddle overmats, Q Rosewood High Gloss Fascia, Q Fender and Buckle Badges with white enamel infill and a full Q matching tailored luggage set.



The car also comes complete with a special plaque in honor of its status as a one-of-one model, reading: “Specially commissioned by Q to commemorate the AM37 yacht launch – 1 of 1.”



The open-top Volante cuts a stylish figure in the H.R. Owen Reading showroom, plus it has plenty to offer on the road. Thanks to its 5.9-liter V12 engine, the AM37 is capable of sprinting from 0-62 mph in 4.1 seconds and on to a 183 mph top speed.



Ian Barrow, General Manager of Aston Martin Reading, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer this completely unique Vanquish Volante to a very lucky buyer. It’s a one-of-one car that isn’t available anywhere else and is the ultimate piece of Aston Martin memorabilia. And as it was commissioned in line with the launch of the AM37 powerboat, it’s a true luxury product and a celebration of automotive and nautical excellence.”



The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante AM37 Edition by Q is available to purchase for $295,000.

Article courtesy Speedville.