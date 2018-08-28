ATEQ And Jeff Buckley Name ‘Back To School’ TPMS Giveaway Winners

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

ATEQ TPMS Tools and Jeff Buckley, owner of My Father’s Shop, have named Rolling Meadows High School and Okeechobee High School as the winners of the “Back to School” Giveaway.

During the giveaway, ATEQ and Buckley collaborated on Facebook to give away two VT36 TPMS tools to the high schools, technical centers or colleges that received the most votes. Communities voted for 18 different schools to win one of the tools, generating more than 3,600 submissions during the contest.

During Friday’s Facebook Live post announcing the winners, Jeff Buckley also surprised Klein Forest High School, announcing he would also give a VT36 TPMS tool away to the third place winner. Sheila Stevens, marketing manager at ATEQ TPMS Tools, also surprised the first place winners, Rolling Meadows High School, by upgrading the winning prize from a VT36 activation and programming tool to a VT56 Diagnostic TPMS tool with OBDII module kit. Additionally, Stevens will hand-deliver the tool to the school and teach the students how to use it on Sept. 7, 2018.

The Top 10 schools include:

Winner: Rolling Meadows High School, Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1,840 votes)

Klein Forest High School, Houston, Texas (396 votes) Genesee Career Institute, Flint, Michigan (33 votes)

Black Hawk Technical College, Janesville, WI (22 votes)

ACTE Automotive Canton City Schools, Canton, OH (21 votes)

Waxahachie High School CTE, Waxahachie, Texas (10 votes)

Midlothian Independent School, Midlothian, Texas (9 votes)

Texas State Technical College, Waco, Texas (5 votes)

Fremd High School, Palatine, Illinois (4 votes)

“We are floored by the amount of votes and shares. The community worked hard and gathered together to help the schools win, and deserve the tools. Jeff and the ATEQ TPMS Tools team are thrilled we were able to make a difference in the three communities,” commented Stevens. “We look forward to visiting Rolling Meadows High School, and meeting the staff and students who rallied up to make sure their school won.”

ATEQ TPMS Tools is working on more school giveaways in the future, to enhance TPMS education for future technicians. Click here to watch the Facebook Live post revealing the winners.