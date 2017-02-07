Auto Body Program Offers Training, Hope For Return To Old Jobs
The Erie Institute of Technology in Erie, PA, recently opened up a new auto body technician lab featuring a lift, paint booth and frame-straightening machine.
From Jim Martin’s article on the GoErie.com website:
Erie Institute of Technology calls the building at 122 W. 13th St. an auto body technician lab.
But it looks, sounds, smells and feels more like a garage, complete with the scent of Bondo that hangs in the air, the sight of sparks flying from a body grinder and the gentle whoosh of sand paper polishing a car door to a glassy, smooth finish.
The new classroom, which opened in September, is a place where rusted, dented and broken cars and trucks come for a new lease on life.
More importantly, the school, which has is headquarters at the Millcreek Mall complex, sees this building, outfitted with a lift, paint booth and frame-straightening machine, as a place where students can take the first steps toward a new career.
