Auto Body Program Offers Training, Hope For Return To Old Jobs

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Erie Institute of Technology in Erie, PA, recently opened up a new auto body technician lab featuring a lift, paint booth and frame-straightening machine.

From Jim Martin’s article on the GoErie.com website:

Erie Institute of Technology calls the building at 122 W. 13th St. an auto body technician lab.

But it looks, sounds, smells and feels more like a garage, complete with the scent of Bondo that hangs in the air, the sight of sparks flying from a body grinder and the gentle whoosh of sand paper polishing a car door to a glassy, smooth finish.

The new classroom, which opened in September, is a place where rusted, dented and broken cars and trucks come for a new lease on life.

More importantly, the school, which has is headquarters at the Millcreek Mall complex, sees this building, outfitted with a lift, paint booth and frame-straightening machine, as a place where students can take the first steps toward a new career.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the auto body program at Erie Institute of Technology on the GoErie.com website.