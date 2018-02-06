Auto Body Students Rebuild Police Cruiser Smashed During 2016 Cavaliers Championship Parade

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Considering that it had been 52 years since Cleveland’s last major sports championship, the celebration that followed the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Finals win over Golden State was a peaceful one. But there was one casualty: a police cruiser parked near Quicken Loans Arena.

During the championship parade in downtown Cleveland, a few fans stomped on the hood and roof of the vehicle, and the city declared the car a total loss.

Over the past year and a half, however, students in the auto body program at Max Hayes High School have been dismantling and rebuilding the cruiser, using donated materials from Sherwin-Williams and other companies in the Cleveland area.

Recently, they presented the refurbished police car to city officials.

Article courtesy BodyShop Business.