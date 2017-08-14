Career/Auto Care Association
Auto Care Association Career Board Now Integrated With Google For Jobs

Anyone looking for a job in automotive service now can find Auto Care Association postings by using Google’s new job-search engine, Google for Jobs.

For job seekers, the integration streamlines the job search by displaying career opportunities from the Auto Care Careers website and multiple employment sites in one place. It also helps more people find work by bringing greater exposure to the career opportunities in the automotive service industry.

When employers post jobs to the Auto Care Careers website, the jobs are automatically searchable through Google for Jobs, creating even greater exposure, the association said. The Google for Jobs application appears before Google’s standard search results, prioritizing the positions over other employers, job boards and staffing agencies that don’t have an established partnership with Google.

“The Auto Care Association is excited that Google for Jobs will help streamline the job-search process and create quality connections between employers and candidates in the auto care industry,” the association said.

