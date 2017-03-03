Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarships Are Available

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Auto Care Association is now accepting applications for the 2017 Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarship program. This program provides financial support for students pursuing internships across the country who wish to gain valuable, real-world experience in a variety of auto care businesses and careers. The program is administered by the Auto Care Association’s Job and Career Development Program.

Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarships are intended for college students majoring in programs that have direct application to the auto care industry, such as business, engineering, communications, supply chain management and information technology (IT). The scholarship program was created to help ease the financial burden of temporary relocation for students who pursue internships in locations more than 100 miles from their permanent address. The scholarships, up to a maximum of $2,500 per intern, can be used to help offset the costs of travel to and from students’ permanent address to the internship location, as well as lodging, utilities and food consumed during the internship period.

Created by the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) in 2015, the 22 scholarships available in 2017 are now being made possible by generous funding from AWDA, the Auto Care Association and the University the Aftermarket Foundation. Scholarship applicants and internship providers will be accepted from all sectors of the aftermarket including distribution, manufacturing, retail, business services and others.

“We are grateful to AWDA and the Foundation for supporting students who want to experience hands-on industry education without having to worry about the cost of being away from their normal residences,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “As part of the Auto Care Association’s Job and Career Development Program, these scholarships also support our industry in its effort to recruit the best and brightest new talent.”

“With the Auto Care Internship Scholarship, I was able to fully cover my travel and living costs in Des Moines,” said Ian Stout, 2016 scholarship recipient, GCommerce internship. “I was also able to afford a nice apartment at Grand View University with five other college students who were also interning in Des Moines.”

Interested students are required to submit an application and a college transcript, and write a brief essay about their career goals and why the internship will help them achieve those goals. They are also required to submit an Internship Verification Form from the employer, signed by the internship director or hiring manager. Scholarship recipients will be chosen by a selection committee that includes members of the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) Advisory Council.

The priority deadline for Auto Care Internship Scholarships is May 1, 2017.

Auto care companies that currently have an internship program should encourage eligible students to apply for this scholarship. For more information, and the application forms, visit autocarecareers.org/get-started/internships-scholarships/auto-care-association-awda-internship-program/ or email [email protected].