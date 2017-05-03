Application Deadline For Auto Care Internship Scholarships Extended To June 30

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The application deadline for the Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarship program has been extended to June 30. To apply for one of the 22 available scholarships, interns should visit the “Get Started” section of the AutoCareCareers.org website here.

Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarships are valued up to $2,500 and are intended for those enrolled in internship programs with direct application to the auto care industry in fields such as engineering, supply chain management, information technology, finance, sales and marketing and other business functions. Auto care industry companies that currently have an internship program should encourage eligible students to apply.

The scholarships help ease the financial burden of temporary relocation for interns traveling more than 100 miles from their permanent address to the internship, including the cost of travel, lodging, utilities and meals during the internship period.

“We have found that many students are still concentrating on their studies well into May, so we decided to extend the application deadline to give them time to secure an internship position and submit the application form,” said Katy McQuiston, manager, job and career development, Auto Care Association. “These scholarships allow talented interns to focus on gaining valuable, real-world industry experience rather than worrying about expenses.”

For information about careers and internships in the auto care industry, visit autocarecareers.org or contact Katy McQuiston at [email protected].