Auto Care Workshop Teaches Basic Skills

Ivy Tech Community College recently held an Automobile Maintenance Workshop at its East Chicago campus.

From Jane Bokun’s article on the Post-Tribune website:

Fixing even minor repairs on a vehicle can be daunting without a bit of training, but a recent Ivy Tech Community College workshop helped equip about 10 people with the know-how.

Co-sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Community Action, the first annual Automobile Maintenance Workshop was held at the East Chicago campus on Columbus Drive.

The goal of the workshop was to teach basic automotive maintenance skills, especially to people who have never been taught these skills and depend on others to help them with these needs, according to teacher Lionel Henderson.

