Auto Program Teaches Skills, A Sense Of Mastery

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

According to the article, there are 53 juniors and seniors in the auto repair program at Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center in Moses Lake, WA.

From Charles H. Featherstone’s article on the Columbia Basin Herald website:

When Natividad Cardenas first started in the auto program at the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center, he wasn’t sure he was up to fixing cars.

“At first, I was scared to touch a car,” Cardenas said as he popped the hood of his 1997 Nissan Maxima. “But now, I understand how things work.”

It was a “shop morning” at the CB Tech auto program in Big Bend Community College’s Bldg. 3300, and Cardenas had brought his car in for an oil change.

“I’ve always had a passion for cars,” the Moses Lake High School senior said. “I want to buy a race car.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the auto repair program at Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center on the Columbia Basin Herald website.