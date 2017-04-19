Auto Repair Industry Facing Skilled Worker Shortage

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



A shop owner in Augusta, GA, discusses the technician shortage in his area.

From Damon Cline’s article on The Augusta Chronicle website:

Nearly 40 years ago, William Sasser walked out of Westside High School and directly into a career as an auto mechanic. But that sort of thing doesn’t happen much anymore.

Despite the occupation’s favorable job security and high earning potential, fewer young people are choosing it as a career. The result is that the typical service technician looks a lot like Sasser – a man in his mid-50s less than a decade away from retirement.

“We’ve been looking for good mechanics for years,” said Sasser, the owner of Sasser Automotive, a Mr. Transmission franchise at 1902 Gordon Highway. “You can’t pull into any garage or dealership in Augusta that isn’t facing the same problem.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the need for automotive technicians on The Augusta Chronicle website.