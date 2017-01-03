Philly-Area Salon-And-Auto Repair Shop Goes After Female Customers

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Customers at the Girls Auto Clinic can get a mani, pedi or hair styling while waiting for their vehicle to be serviced.

From Bobby Allyn’s article on the Marketplace website:

Wearing a backwards red ball cap, skinny jeans and high-heel boots, Patrice Banks is doing her thing at the Girls Auto Clinic in the Philadelphia area. “That vroom, vroom noise you hear at a shop is called an impact gun,” Banks said.

Women have immense purchasing power in the auto repair industry. But car repair shops aren’t known for catering to them. Banks is trying to change that. Her business model targets female customers.

Banks quit her engineering job at DuPont and enrolled in automotive school, in part because she was uncomfortable going to auto repair shops.

“I felt like an auto-airhead. I hated all of my experiences going in for an oil change, being upsold all the time for an air filter. Any time a dashboard light came on, I’d panic. You know, you hear a noise on your car, you’re like, ‘Ahhh, no.’”

That experience inspired Girls Auto Clinic: an auto repair shop and salon. While customers get their car fixed, they can also get a mani, pedi or hair styling.

