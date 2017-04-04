Auto Tech Program Humming With Activity At Shenandoah High School

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Auto Tech program at Shenandoah High School in Shenandoah, IA, has added a vehicle lift and engine work stations.

From Dean Adkins’ article on the KMAland website:

It’s a whirlwind of activity within the Industrial Tech and Auto Tech programs at the Shenandoah High School.

Mr. Robert Urton’s Auto Tech students are digging into engines now that the Auto Tech space has been expanded and organized to include a state-of-the-art vehicle lift along with engine work stations scattered throughout the room.

Students like juniors Tim Rogers and Nick Stanley are learning how to not only dismantle engines but put them back together with the understanding that someday they may get another opportunity on a motor of their own.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Auto Tech program at Shenandoah High School on the KMAland website.