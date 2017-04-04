Career/Shenandoah High School
ago

Auto Tech Program Humming With Activity At Shenandoah High School

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Lakeshore Technical College Expands Auto Tech

Auto Tech Program Humming With Activity At Shenandoah High School

Brad Keselowski Conquers The Paperclip

Rolls Royce Is Rocking With British Music Legends Custom Wraith Models

NGK Spark Plugs To Be Primary Sponsor Of The NGK Spark Plugs Formula 1 Powerboat Championship

Subaru Tech Tip: Error Codes Following Wheel Bearing Hub Replacement

Mike Rowe On Skills Gap: 'To Make America Great Again, We Have To Make Work Cool Again'

VP Racing Fuels' Monster Truck Lands First Ever Front Flip

Ford F350 TSB: P1633 KAM Voltage Too Low From Bad Battery Terminal

Chrysler Portal Concept: Next-Generation Family Transportation Designed By Millennials For Millennials


The Auto Tech program at Shenandoah High School in Shenandoah, IA, has added a vehicle lift and engine work stations.

From Dean Adkins’ article on the KMAland website:

It’s a whirlwind of activity within the Industrial Tech and Auto Tech programs at the Shenandoah High School.

Mr. Robert Urton’s Auto Tech students are digging into engines now that the Auto Tech space has been expanded and organized to include a state-of-the-art vehicle lift along with engine work stations scattered throughout the room.

Students like juniors Tim Rogers and Nick Stanley are learning how to not only dismantle engines but put them back together with the understanding that someday they may get another opportunity on a motor of their own.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Auto Tech program at Shenandoah High School on the KMAland website.

Show Full Article