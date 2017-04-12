Auto Tech Students Visit Community College Of Allegheny County

Career/Jefferson County Joint Vocational School
Students from Jefferson County Joint Vocational School’s automotive program toured the Community College of Allegheny County.

From an article on The Weirton Daily Times website:

Twenty-seven juniors and seniors in the automotive service tech program at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School toured a local trade school to gear up for their future.

Instructor Ron Reasoner and his students visited the Community College of Allegheny County on March 31 and toured the technical branch, which includes welding, air conditioning and automotive.

“Our main focus was the General Motors, Ford and Chrysler programs,” Reasoner said. “The instructors provide information to work on programs at the dealership level. It gives students a chance to learn at a heightened level, so when they leave they are 80 percent trained on the GM, Ford and Chrysler path. The dealership only needs to train them on 20 percent of the job because they are already skilled.”

