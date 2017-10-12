Auto Technology Students Place First At State Fair

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Twenty-one teams competed in the State Fair of Virginia’s automotive technology competition.

From a recent article on the FAUQUIER NOW website:

Liberty High School senior Kenneth Edwards and Fauquier High School junior Gerald Barney placed first in the State Fair of Virginia’s automotive technology competition this month.

The students competed against 20 other teams from around Virginia on Monday, Oct. 2.

