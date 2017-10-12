Career/Fauquier High School
ago

Auto Technology Students Place First At State Fair

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Lithia Helps North Medford Rev Up Its Auto Program

Garage Gurus To Continue Its Training Outreach, Will Host Its 3rd Facebook Live Event On Oct. 17

Auto Technology Students Place First At State Fair

Indian Motorcycle Sweeps 2017 American Flat Track Championship

GM Plans To Launch At Least 20 New All-Electric Vehicles By 2023

WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2017 School Of The Year Competition

Toyota V8 Timing Belt Service

Why TPMS Sensors Fail

PPG Announces Schedule Of Custom Painting Classes For Rest Of 2017

New SEMA Program Supports Automotive Education


Twenty-one teams competed in the State Fair of Virginia’s automotive technology competition.

From a recent article on the FAUQUIER NOW website:

Liberty High School senior Kenneth Edwards and Fauquier High School junior Gerald Barney placed first in the State Fair of Virginia’s automotive technology competition this month.

The students competed against 20 other teams from around Virginia on Monday, Oct. 2.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the State Fair of Virginia’s automotive technology competition on the FAUQUIER NOW website.

Show Full Article