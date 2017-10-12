Auto Technology Students Place First At State Fair
Twenty-one teams competed in the State Fair of Virginia’s automotive technology competition.
From a recent article on the FAUQUIER NOW website:
Liberty High School senior Kenneth Edwards and Fauquier High School junior Gerald Barney placed first in the State Fair of Virginia’s automotive technology competition this month.
The students competed against 20 other teams from around Virginia on Monday, Oct. 2.
