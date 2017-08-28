Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Award 33 Students With The 2017 ‘Advancing The Aftermarket’ And General College Scholarships

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

As students across North America head back to school this month, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are excited to announce their continuing education scholarship winners. Selected from a record-setting application pool of more than 200 candidates, 33 winners were selected for scholarships, each valued at $1,500.

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance awards two types of scholarships each year – one for Advancing the Aftermarket and the other for General College studies. The Advancing the Aftermarket scholarships were awarded to six students who have chosen a career path within the automotive aftermarket. The General College scholarships were open to students who are employees and family members affiliated with Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper warehouses, parts stores, or certified service centers.

Advancing the Aftermarket scholarships:

Antoinette Jackson, Suffolk Community College, Automotive Technology

Brock Turnbull, Assiniboine Community College, Automotive Technician

Josh Castagnola, Suffolk Community College, Automotive Technology

Jarrett James, Oklahoma State University, Agribusiness Sales

Samuel Peterson, St. Cloud Technical and Community College, Automotive Service/Auto Body Collision Technology

Skylor Rice, Iowa Central Community College, Automotive Technology

General College scholarships:

Amanda Koski, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Car Parts (Auto Value)

Ashley Mielens, Delta Community College, Auto-Wares Group of Companies (Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper)

Ashley Barkley, Arkansas State University, Parts Warehouse (Bumper to Bumper)

Aubrey Mielens, Central Michigan University, Auto-Wares Group of Companies (Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper)

Christian Connell, Panola College, Parts Warehouse (Bumper to Bumper)

Dane VanDenHeuvel, University of Michigan, Auto-Wares Group of Companies (Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper)

Derek Eilert, Bob Jones University, Auto-Wares Group of Companies (Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper)

Elizabeth Lackey, Evangel University, Parts Warehouse (Bumper to Bumper)

Elizabeth Yetmar, University of Northern Iowa, The Merrill Company (Auto Value)

Hanna Riley, Iowa Western Community College, The Merrill Company (Auto Value)

Joshua Roos, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Norwood (Bumper to Bumper)

Jacob Schultz, Southeast Community College Milford, The Merrill Co. (Auto Value)

Jessica Renkas, University of Saskatchewan, Auto Electric (Auto Value)

Kayla Goggins, University of New England, Car Parts (Auto Value)

Kayleigh Beggs, The University of Texas at Tyler, ABC Auto Parts (Auto Value)

Kiersten Lupton, Arcadia University, Eastern Warehouse Distributors, Inc. (Bumper to Bumper)

Kirsten Mitchell, University of Louisiana Monroe, Parts Warehouse (Bumper to Bumper)

Kristen Chipolla, University of Central Arkansas, Parts Warehouse (Bumper to Bumper)

Lauren Boyd, Minnesota State University, The Merrill Company (Auto Value)

Lexi Pierce, Campbell University, Hahn Automotive (Auto Value)

Matthew Winter, University of Manitoba, Piston Ring (Auto Value)

Taylor Crawley, Pulaski Technical College, Parts Warehouse (Bumper to Bumper)

Taylor Parker, Arkansas State University, Parts Warehouse (Bumper to Bumper)

Tyfani Hogue, University of Southeast Arkansas, Parts Warehouse (Bumper to Bumper)

William Sheffield, University of Tennessee, White Brothers (Auto Value)

William Singleton Jr., Chipola College, Tri-State (Auto Value)

Zachary Walker, Hiram College, Hahn Automotive (Auto Value)

Among the scholarship winners, Aubrey Mielens of Flint, Michigan, also was awarded the Frank V. Maggio Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship, offered in conjunction with the Auto-Wares Group of Companies, is given to a worthy student to commemorate the life of Frank V. Maggio, and to continue Frank’s legacy of honesty, trustworthiness and continual pursuit of excellence through education. Maggio was an employee of Auto-Wares Group of Companies, who believed in the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center program, knowing that partnering with Mielens has been accepted to Central Michigan University and plans to pursue Therapeutic Recreation.

This scholarship program was developed in 2001.