Autobody Students At Somerset Vo-Tech Welcome CARWORX Into Classroom

Representatives from CARWORX visited the Autobody program at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School in Bridgewater, NJ.

From an article on the NJ.com website:

On January 24th, students in the Autobody program at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School welcomed representatives from CARWORX into their classroom to discuss industry trends, new products and safety.

David Lacasse, Head Technical Representative at CARWORX, and Doug McAnally, Technical Representative at CARWORX, worked with the SCVTHS Autobody students giving a presentation on primers, sealants, and base coats, as well as working with the students on product sprays and state of the art techniques, which will be useful to the students beyond graduation.

