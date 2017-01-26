Career/Autobody program
ago

Autobody Students At Somerset Vo-Tech Welcome CARWORX Into Classroom

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Deadline To Apply For Automotive Scholarships Is March 31

Brake Hardware Lubricant Service

Autobody Students At Somerset Vo-Tech Welcome CARWORX Into Classroom

Two Students Take On Auto Technology, Prove It Isn't Just For Men

Voting Open For Kuryakyn Sprint Signature Series Build Battle

There's Good Money To Be Made In Non-College Careers

GM Tech Tip: Grease Or Sealant Visible On Electronic Power Steering Gear Is Not A Leak

Volkswagen Brake Pedal Pulsation

Philly-Area Salon-And-Auto Repair Shop Goes After Female Customers

Parts Pro Recognizes Fastest Perfect Engine Builds At Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Championship

carwoex-500
Representatives from CARWORX visited the Autobody program at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School in Bridgewater, NJ.

From an article on the NJ.com website:

On January 24th, students in the Autobody program at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School welcomed representatives from CARWORX into their classroom to discuss industry trends, new products and safety.

David Lacasse, Head Technical Representative at CARWORX, and Doug McAnally, Technical Representative at CARWORX, worked with the SCVTHS Autobody students giving a presentation on primers, sealants, and base coats, as well as working with the students on product sprays and state of the art techniques, which will be useful to the students beyond graduation.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Autobody program at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School on the NJ.com website.

Show Full Article