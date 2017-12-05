Automotive Shop At Concord High Turns Into ‘All Girls Garage’ After School

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The “All Girls Garage” program at Concord Regional Technical Center in Concord, NH, allows female students to learn about the automotive service industry.

From Elizabeth Frantz’s article on the Concord Monitor website:

Each Wednesday afternoon a group of young women have been taking over the automotive garage at Concord Regional Technical Center. They rotate tires, change oil and figure out why that pesky “check engine” light is on.

During the day, the automotive shop is filled with almost all boys, but after school it becomes the “All Girls Garage.”

After successfully changing a tire – twice – 11th-grader Sana Khan talked about how the new program has allowed her to explore something she wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to.

“It’s a golden opportunity,” she said.

