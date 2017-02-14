Automotive Students Gearing Up For Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Two students from St. Cloud Technical and Community College’s post secondary automotive class have qualified for the National Automotive Technology Competition.

From an article on the KNSI AM/FM website:

Local high school students will travel to New York to compete in a big competition, but this one has nothing to do with sports.

Two students from St. Cloud Area Schools post secondary automotives class have qualified for The Nation’s Best Automotive Technician competition at the end of March.

Seniors Alex Pachan from Waite Park and Alex Legatt from St. Stephen, are a part of St. Cloud Technical and Community College’s post secondary automotive class, held at Apollo High School.

“I am excited to just to be able to go to New York and have this experience, I mean it’s a once in a lifetime thing, and if you win you get a lot of cool stuff,” Legatt said.

