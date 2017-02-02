Automotive Super Bowl Commercials Sneak Peek

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Numerous automakers will be advertising during the Super Bowl this year.

From Jill Ciminillo’s article on the KRCG website:

OK, I admit it, unless the Chicago Bears are in the Big Game (which isn’t likely in the near future), I watch the Super Bowl for the advertisements. They’re often clever and creative, sometimes emotional but always entertaining.

According to Variety, advertisers will pay more than $5 million for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LI. Thus, it’s no surprise that advertisers bring in big names like the Coen Brothers or Melissa McCarthy to hock their wares.

We’ve scouted out the automakers advertising during the game this year, and we’re offering a sneak peek at what you’ll see between plays. Some of the smarties are only showing teasers, and we’re sure there will be some automakers that will surprise us with a spot we weren’t expecting.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the automotive commercials on the KRCG website.