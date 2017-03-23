Automotive Tech Programs Painstakingly Restoring 1926 Ford Model T

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students at Plymouth South High School are restoring a 1926 Model T Ford.

From Rich Harbert’s article on the Wicked Local Plymouth website:

Students in the technical studies program at Plymouth South High School are punching their way back in time, rivet by rusty rivet.

With a ball peen hammer, a center punch and plenty of 1/8-inch drill bits, the students in the automotive collision and repair program are slowly disassembling a Model T Ford that came off the assembly line 91 years ago.

“Think about it,” collision and repair instructor Chris Baker said as freshman Dan Hadfield went to work on an impossibly rusted bolt from the car’s deteriorating cab. “The last time anyone put a tool on that was 91 years ago. It’s kind of like archeology, isn’t it?”

