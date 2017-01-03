Career/Lycoming Career & Technology Center
ago

Automotive Technology Course Grounds Students In Basic Skills

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Automotive Technology Course Grounds Students In Basic Skills

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-9-10-23-amLycoming Career & Technology Center in Hughesville, PA, has added a second automotive technology program to provide more basic training to students.

From Mike Reuther’s article on the Sun-Gazette website:

The Lycoming Career & Technology Center faces the ever-demanding challenge of preparing students for jobs as well as the changes occurring in industry.

Toward that end, it can mean revamping educational offerings, according to Eric Butler, director of the school.

When the natural gas industry was booming in the area, it was decided to start training students in welding.

“What the gas industry wanted was well-rounded people with basic mechanical skills who could weld,” Butler said.

That eventually led to a second Automotive Technology program providing more basic training to students.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the automotive technology program at Lycoming Career & Technology Center on the Sun-Gazette website.

