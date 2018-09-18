Babcox Media Appoints Jim Merle As Group Publisher Of Tomorrow’s Technician

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Babcox Media, Inc. has announced that Jim Merle, group publisher, will be assuming responsibility for the Tomorrow’s Technician brand, effective Oct. 1.

Merle joined Babcox Media in 1993 as a regional sales manager and was later named publisher of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Underhood Service, Shop Owner and Servicio Automotriz.

“Tomorrow’s Tech is a natural addition to the Tech Group portfolio; it speaks directly to the next generation of automotive service professionals,” said Merle. “I’m excited to get in front of the students and share in their passion for the industry. We have a lot to offer to advance their skillset and careers.”

Carley Hull will continue in her role as the brand’s editor. Dean Martin, former group publisher of Tomorrow’s Technician, will be assuming a group publisher role over other Babcox Media brands, including Fleet Equipment and Tire Review.

Bill Babcox, president and CEO of Babcox Media, said, “We’re proud that the Tomorrow’s Technician brand is a considered a valuable resource for the educators at accredited training programs. The technical content that Jim and his team can provide the next generation of technicians is top-notch. I’m looking forward to seeing the brand continue to evolve its cross-platform offerings.”