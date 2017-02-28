Baker College Showcases Student Work At AutoRama 2017

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

When the lights turned on at Cobo Center for the opening of Detroit AutoRama 2017, the three vehicles renovated or built by Baker College students shown brightly – inside and out.

“There’s no better way to communicate the quality of Baker College’s training than to show it,” said Mark Heaton, with Baker College admissions. “The lights in the exhibition area are not forgiving, but the vehicles that our students renovated and built are so shiny and perfect, they look new and are extremely impressive.”



The vehicles on display at the Baker College booth are a 1941 Dodge truck, a 1974 Ford Bronco and a 427 Cobra “kit” car. The Bronco is entered into the competition for its class.

Another piece of student workmanship looms over the display area. The large metal archway was created by students in Baker College’s welding program



Baker College is one of three Michigan colleges certified for both “collision repair/refinish” and “automotive” by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF).

For information, visit baker.edu