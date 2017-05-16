Baker College Receives $51,558 PACCAR Heavy Truck Engine For Training

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Baker College’s Auto/Diesel Institute (ADI) of Michigan has been given a $51,558 PACCAR MX13-13 diesel truck engine, a donation from Berger Dealer Group, of Dearborn, to enable engine-specific technician training. Berger also donated the specialized tools, software and related manuals to service the engine.

PACCAR engines are designed for optimized performance, weight savings and durability in Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks. The 12.9-liter PACCAR MX13-13 is PACCAR’s largest heavy-duty diesel engine.

The donation is one of the largest in the history of the ADI, which opened in 2007.

“Because there is a tremendous need for skilled diesel service technicians, businesses are looking to educators to help develop a pipeline of talent,” said Aaron J. Maike, Baker College of Owosso president. “We are honored by Berger Dealer Group’s confidence in ADI programming as demonstrated by this incredibly generous donation.

“Providing this state-of-the-art diesel engine as a teaching tool strengthens a program that is already one of the most recognized in the region, attracting students beyond Michigan’s borders.”

The reaccreditation process of Baker College’s diesel service technology program in March 2017 influenced the donation. Berger Dealer Group COO and CFO Mike McNutt volunteered to help provide the independent evaluation required for reaccreditation by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF).

“I saw first hand the ADI’s impressive program curriculum, instructors, facilities and equipment,” Berger said. “This donation allows us to quickly get this engine in front of students who can learn from it, gain additional skills that will be valuable to future employers, and provide quality service for the Kenworth trucks we sell.”

Berger Dealer Group is a Kenworth heavy truck dealership with locations in Dearborn, Clinton Township, Saginaw and Lansing. The company provides service on a range of heavy trucks and engines at three locations and is Michigan’s only Kenworth PremierCare Gold Certified Service provider.

Following a brief presentation of the engine to ADI staff and students May 12, two Berger Group Dealer Group service managers provided instruction about the engine, specialized tooling, software and related service manuals to ADI faculty.

The 43,000-square-foot ADI facility in Owosso was built specifically for the study of automotive and diesel services technologies. The diesel service technology program has certificate and associate degree options and holds NATEF Master Accreditation.

For more information about Baker College automotive and diesel services technology programs, contact Mike Konopacke in the admissions office at [email protected], 989-729-3350 or 1-800-879-3797, or visit baker.edu.