screen-shot-2016-12-20-at-9-26-40-amBlinn College in Brenham, TX, is consulting with local automotive businesses to find a way to address the need for additional automotive technicians.

From Clay Falls’ article on the KBTX.com website:

Blinn College is exploring options to address the shortage of mechanics in the auto industry.

A week after their announcement not to expand that program to Brazos County, the college says it is consulting with area car dealerships to look at current needs and see if they can help.

Automobile technicians are in high demand. There’s a sign saying, “Techs Needed” at Team Ford of Navasota.

“The biggest thing out here is our rural area. A lot of times in the Houston metro area, you’ve got such a high demand and high field, people don’t realize that you’ve got small dealerships like ourselves,” said Matt Nicholas, the Service Manager for Team Ford.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the need for automotive technicians on the KBTX.com website.



Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Staff Editors at Babcox Media, Inc.
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
