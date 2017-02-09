BOCES Students Win At WNY Auto Collision Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Orleans/Niagara BOCES Auto Body students recently competed at the first WNY Auto Collision Competition.

From an article on the Lockport Journal website:

Orleans/Niagara BOCES Auto Body students shined at the first WNY Auto Collision Competition recently, held at Auto Collision and Glass of WNY in Amherst. The event gave auto body students from four local BOCES a chance to show off their skills.

From Orleans/Niagara BOCES, Kevin Swift from Newfane won first place in the Senior Division and Jon Montgomery from Wilson took first place in the Junior Division. Nicholas Nowicki, also from Wilson, took second place in the Junior Division.

There was $1,000 in cash prizes given out. Every student received $25 for competing and a goodie bag filled with apparel and supplies from the sponsors. First-place winners received $200 and second-place winners received $100 and tools from the sponsors.

