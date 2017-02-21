BVT Students To Compete At Auto Nationals

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Two students from Blackstone Valley Tech will compete in the National Automotive Technology Competition in New York City.

From Christian Yapor’s article on The Milford Daily News website:

Two Blackstone Valley Tech seniors have earned their spot to compete in the National Automotive Technology Competition to be held during the International Auto Show.

Bailey Martin, 17, of Upton, and Tyler Dencer, 18, of Sutton, will attend the competition in New York City on April 18 and 19. The pair earned their trip to NYC by winning at the Massachusetts Automobile Dealers competition earlier this month.

“I think it will be a lot of fun,” said Martin. “Even if you don’t do well, you are going to take something out of it.”

