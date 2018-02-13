CARDONE Announces Winner In Technician Video Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



CARDONE Industries, a supplier of automotive replacement parts, has announced the winner of its technician video competition, which called on technicians and car enthusiasts to submit an original video showing the installation or service of an under-the-hood or under-the-car automotive part. More than a dozen shops and individuals submitted videos, but the $5,000 grand-prize winner with the most votes was Brett Robbins, who sent in a video on how to change a clutch in a 2010 Mini Cooper.

The winning video was determined based on direct votes, as well as social shares, likes, comments and views. The contest videos received nearly 9,000 votes, as well as more than 100,000 social interactions, which contributed to each entrant’s total points. Robbins, the owner of Birdie’s Speed Shop in North Tonawanda, New York, received more than 500,000 points.

“This was a great opportunity to show the automotive aftermarket community at large how we can crowdsource innovative and time-honored service and installation techniques, all while having some fun,” said CARDONE’s CEO Stan Gowisnock. “We are thrilled to award Brett Robbins the grand prize for his creativity and hard work in putting the Mini Cooper video together.”

All the submitted videos are still viewable on the contest site videocontest.cardone.com. CARDONE also plans to showcase the automotive knowledge and expertise of the entrants with the rest of the aftermarket through the company’s YouTube channel.

All entrants who submitted a valid video entry as part of the contest also were given the opportunity to enter CARDONE’s Eco-friendly Hot Rod Giveaway.