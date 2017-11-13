Career Corner: Build Employer Trust by Being Timely

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Putting yourself together in the morning and driving to work is something that everyone does. Your boss does it, your neighbor does, your co-worker does it. Why then can some people arrive on time every day while others are late repeatedly?

There just isn’t a good excuse. Punctuality is a choice. Being late is irresponsible, inconsiderate and rude. It can also affect your employment. According to the Business News Daily, more than 40% of organizations have fired an employee for continuously being late.

How you manage your time and plan ahead brands you either positively or negatively at work. Chronic tardiness puts a ding in your credibility as an employee.

Let’s put this in a different perspective: What if your paycheck was late or if you paid your utilities on time, but power wasn’t on time? You’d probably be a little annoyed, right?

“In our industry, time means everything… So, if we book appointments for 8:00 and techs show up late, there is earning loss, but also a trickle down effect. The customer may be waiting and may end up late for their own job…Everyone’s pace is affected.” – Rudy Epp, owner of Rudyís Auto Service Ltd., Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Some truths about being tardy:

• Everyone these days has access to a GPS app, whether it be Google Maps or Waze. Calculating the route to work tells you the exact time you will arrive.

• Did you know the weather was inclement before you left home? Then leave 15-20 (or more) minutes early.

• Repeated and recurrent lateness is disrespectful to your employer and can put your job in jeopardy.

• Running late causes frustration, guilt and unwanted stress. It can set you up for a counterproductive workday.

• Being on time for work, but then taking 10-15 minutes to change or get ready to work, makes you late to start work. This is equivalent to stealing from your employer.

• Being on time for the job inspires a sense of trust from your employer and shows that you are a responsible person. Have the desire to be on time with a little planning. Arrive 5 minutes early so you have a buffer, just in case. That way, any unforeseen delays won’t affect your arrival time. The best part? Showing up a few minutes early will also make a good impression.

Punctuality demonstrates the following qualities:

• Dependability

• Trustworthiness

• Respect

• Dedication

• Interest in the Job

• Professionalism

• Commitment

• Organization

So, what can help you be on time? Try preparing for tomorrow the night before or set your clock five minutes ahead. Fill up on gas on the way home instead of the next morning. Check traffic before you leave the house. These are all choices. You, yourself, are responsible for being on time. Be known as the person who arrives on time, and is ready to tackle the day ahead.

Article sponsored by Auto Care Careers.