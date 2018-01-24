Carson City Developer Donates $25,000 To WNC Auto Restoration Class Students
Students in the automotive program at Western Nevada College in Carson City, NV, will be restoring a 195e3 Cadillac convertible.
From an article on the CarsonNow.org website:
Carson City developer Garth Richards’ passion as an auto collector and restorer has again touched the Automotive Mechanics program at Western Nevada College.
Richards recently donated $25,000 to the program that, in part, will enable instructor Jason Spohr to offer an auto restoration class during spring semester.
Richards previously provided a third-generation classic 1953 Cadillac convertible to the Automotive Mechanics program, helping WNC create an auto restoration class last year: Special Topics in Automotive Mechanics (AUTO 198).
