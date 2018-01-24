Carson City Developer Donates $25,000 To WNC Auto Restoration Class Students

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students in the automotive program at Western Nevada College in Carson City, NV, will be restoring a 195e3 Cadillac convertible.

From an article on the CarsonNow.org website:

Carson City developer Garth Richards’ passion as an auto collector and restorer has again touched the Automotive Mechanics program at Western Nevada College.

Richards recently donated $25,000 to the program that, in part, will enable instructor Jason Spohr to offer an auto restoration class during spring semester.

Richards previously provided a third-generation classic 1953 Cadillac convertible to the Automotive Mechanics program, helping WNC create an auto restoration class last year: Special Topics in Automotive Mechanics (AUTO 198).

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Automotive Mechanics program at Western Nevada College on the CarsonNow.org website.